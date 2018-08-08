Triumph Group (TGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We appreciate the incremental detail provided by management and the de-risking efforts now seem to have hit an inflection point. There is still development risk on potential military programs, as well as ongoing Global 7500 risk, but we believe the positive stock move is justified considering the better visibility on the FCF and the recent weakness. We are maintaining our HOLD rating and our $26 price target.””

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Triumph Group traded up $3.45, reaching $23.55, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,768. The stock has a market cap of $954.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Triumph Group has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $34.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.88 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.