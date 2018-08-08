Tristate Capital (TSC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

TSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 1,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,094. The stock has a market cap of $843.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.72 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Demas bought 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,449.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,108 shares of company stock worth $53,907 and have sold 4,406,000 shares worth $113,283,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.