Tristate Capital (TSC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.
TSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 1,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,094. The stock has a market cap of $843.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In related news, CFO David J. Demas bought 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,449.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,108 shares of company stock worth $53,907 and have sold 4,406,000 shares worth $113,283,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tristate Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
