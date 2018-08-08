Trinseo (TSE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trinseo earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.592304807185 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 59.08%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In related news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $507,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

