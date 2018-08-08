Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $118,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 2,852.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 22,096.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 109.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,157.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $15,651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,241.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,307,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $40.53 on Monday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

