Trex Company Inc (TREX) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,491 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Trex worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trex by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 1,481 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $165,131.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,919 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $445,786.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,316. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.