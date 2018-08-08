Tredegar (TG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of Tredegar opened at $22.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $731.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

In other Tredegar news, Treasurer Frasier W. Brickhouse II sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,606.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tredegar by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tredegar by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

