Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

In other Worldpay news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WP stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

