Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cummins by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 320,872 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

