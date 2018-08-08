Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,102,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,634,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 348,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 236,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,541,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,409,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $564,628.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 135,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $9,596,555.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,138 shares in the company, valued at $113,387,891.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,709 shares of company stock worth $17,544,869 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.