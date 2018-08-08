Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,128 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

