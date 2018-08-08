Travelflex (TRF) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Travelflex has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Travelflex has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $509.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travelflex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Profile

Travelflex (TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,259,537 coins and its circulating supply is 78,839,593 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

