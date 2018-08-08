Travelers Companies Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.00 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.81.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $129.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,518. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,173 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,154,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

