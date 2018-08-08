Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $251.89 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 735,832 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 712,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 561.4% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 227,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,317 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $3,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 254.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 81,307 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

