TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total value of $5,002,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.78, for a total transaction of $1,618,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,700 shares of company stock worth $23,977,454. Company insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

TransDigm Group opened at $356.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.06). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.