TRANSAT AT Inc (TRZ) Receives C$12.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th.

In other TRANSAT AT news, Director Cesare Lina De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00.

TRANSAT AT opened at C$9.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . TRANSAT AT has a 52 week low of C$7.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$941.00 million. TRANSAT AT had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

