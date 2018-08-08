Traders Sell Visa (V) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $102.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $288.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $186.77 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Visa had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $140.68Specifically, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

The stock has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Visa by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 85,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,156,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $131,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

