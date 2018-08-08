Traders Sell Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength (MRK)

Traders sold shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $53.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.41 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $66.69

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.80 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,365 shares of company stock worth $25,829,990. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,848,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after acquiring an additional 957,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,298,000 after acquiring an additional 597,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.