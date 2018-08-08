Traders Buy Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $121.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.51 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares US Real Estate ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares US Real Estate ETF traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $82.16

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,169,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,235,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 207,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 46,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.