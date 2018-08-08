Total System Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TSS)

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 935 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. Total System Services has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $34,267,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 99.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 272,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

