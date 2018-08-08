Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after buying an additional 907,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,160,000 after buying an additional 110,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Total by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,667,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $153,910,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,380,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $137,327,000 after buying an additional 152,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Total by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,610,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Total from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.