Tobam Has $21.28 Million Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Tobam cut its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,783 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.11% of Hershey worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Hershey by 33.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hershey by 33.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 184,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Hershey by 10.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $261,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Hershey opened at $100.07 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.04%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.