Tobam Acquires 136,919 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Tobam grew its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136,919 shares during the period. Newmont Mining accounts for 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 10.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 41.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 622.8% in the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,506,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,147 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at about $22,469,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining opened at $36.21 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $109,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

