Titan Machinery (TITN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.06

News coverage about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4230150517357 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Titan Machinery traded up $0.13, hitting $15.01, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 105,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,275. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,899.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

