Tintri (TNTR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.02

Media headlines about Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tintri earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 42.8609879978574 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TNTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tintri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tintri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tintri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

TNTR stock remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. Tintri has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

