Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (KIROY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS: TCYMF) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) does not pay a dividend. KUMBA IRON OR/S pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $8.23 billion 1.51 $269.22 million $0.03 73.67 KUMBA IRON OR/S $3.49 billion 1.95 $928.82 million $0.76 9.26

KUMBA IRON OR/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingyi (Cayman Islands). KUMBA IRON OR/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tingyi (Cayman Islands), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and KUMBA IRON OR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A KUMBA IRON OR/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 1.17% 3.09% 1.19% KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) beats KUMBA IRON OR/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, Instant Food, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, egg rolls, juice drinks, bottled water, carbonated drinks, sandwich crackers, cakes, functional drinks/probiotics, and coffee drinks under the Master Kong brand name. It also trades in spare parts of machineries and raw materials; and provides logistics properties management, and management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a sales network of 369 sales offices and 92 warehouses, which served 35,163 wholesalers and 129,449 direct retailers. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

KUMBA IRON OR/S Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and rest of Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Capital (Proprietary) Limited.

