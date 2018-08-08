TIM Participacoes (TSU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded TIM Participacoes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TIM Participacoes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded TIM Participacoes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of TIM Participacoes opened at $16.34 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 242.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

