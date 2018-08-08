Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,200 W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $834,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $1,257,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $3,361,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore traded up $0.07, hitting $6.98, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.50. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.65.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. KLR Group cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 5,950 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,197.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

