Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Vicor Corp (VICR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 925.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 15.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor traded up $0.40, reaching $61.40, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,416. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.35 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 5.25%.

In other Vicor news, insider Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,310 shares in the company, valued at $128,593.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry Kelleher sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $202,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,456 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. ValuEngine raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

