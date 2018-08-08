Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys 6,943 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 231,433.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BP by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,017,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of BP by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,524,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,419,000 after buying an additional 676,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BP by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,303,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after buying an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,297,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,232,000 after buying an additional 185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 15.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,941,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after buying an additional 254,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Santander downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

NYSE BP traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 88,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BP plc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.