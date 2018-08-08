THL Credit (TCRD) Issues Earnings Results

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 133,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,339. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $260.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In related news, CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $90,476.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 13,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $111,253.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 505,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,672. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

