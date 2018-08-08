TheStreet Upgrades Boston Properties (BXP) to B

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Boston Properties opened at $129.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,176,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,861 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 113,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

