TheStreet Downgrades Ramaco Resources (METC) to D

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.07. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

