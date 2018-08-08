Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Theravance Biopharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0147949577361 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Theravance Biopharma traded up $0.36, reaching $28.04, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $35.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 640.07% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $336,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,776.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,180 shares of company stock valued at $823,711. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.