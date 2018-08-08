The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (ZTR) Given Media Impact Rating of -0.02

News coverage about The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:ZTR) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4442042647402 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ZTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 119,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,583. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Get The Zweig Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

There is no company description available for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.