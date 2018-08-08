The Western Union Company (WU) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In other news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $92,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,701,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,632 shares of company stock worth $2,208,169 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,622.07% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

