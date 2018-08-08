The Western Union Company Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

The Western Union opened at $19.17 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

In other news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $92,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $414,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,169. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.