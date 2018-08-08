The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ultimate Software reported stellar second-quarter results. The top line benefited from new strategic customer wins. However, intensifying competition in the HCM market, continuing investments, and higher operating expenses are major concerns. This apart, the ongoing trend to invest more in cloud solutions exposes Ultimate Software to the risk of losing existing enterprise customers, which can adversely impact its top-line performance, especially in the near term. Nonetheless, the company is benefiting from the robust adoption of its HCM solutions. Its cloud-based business model and expanding product portfolio are key catalysts. Top-line growth is expected to be bolstered by the portfolio strength. Additionally, new customer wins as well as impressive retention rates bode well.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.10.

The Ultimate Software Group opened at $283.93 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total value of $139,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,600,363.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

