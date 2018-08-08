The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,363 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.52% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $198,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period.

In related news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,600,363.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTI. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “$293.94” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a “$291.92” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.10.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group opened at $282.99 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $297.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. sell-side analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

