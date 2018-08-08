The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

