The Ensign Group (ENSG) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a report released on Sunday. Stephens currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $496.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,726 shares of company stock worth $4,152,374. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

