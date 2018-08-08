Tezos (Pre-Launch) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Gatecoin. During the last week, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015422 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00367735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00193945 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00025268 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00078660 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

