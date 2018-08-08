Textainer Group (TGH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.41 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Textainer Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $922.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

