Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $593.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $588.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.68 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $540.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse traded up $1.34, reaching $64.64, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 13,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,084. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

