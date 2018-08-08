Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.45 Million Position in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,944 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 244.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

