Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,648 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $89,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 201,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares traded up $0.15, reaching $91.05, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,006. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $69.65 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

