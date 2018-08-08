Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $72,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 179,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 153,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone bought 750,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

