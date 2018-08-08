Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Position Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $36,930,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Teradyne by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,206,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,914,000 after buying an additional 745,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,297,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after buying an additional 463,500 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Teradyne by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,535,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 460,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pelorus Jack Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $14,841,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TER opened at $43.75 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

