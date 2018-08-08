TenX (PAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.87 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, TenX has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00009726 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BitBay, Vebitcoin and Coinrail. TenX has a market capitalization of $69.14 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015387 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00358907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00191099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,255,861 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinrail, Bithumb, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Livecoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Neraex, BigONE, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

