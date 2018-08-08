TELUS Co. (TU) Holdings Reduced by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up 1.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. CIBC lowered shares of TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

