Telsey Advisory Group Raises Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target to $230.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.03.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale traded up $0.47, hitting $224.33, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 69,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total value of $655,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.